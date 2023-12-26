Organizing, Blue-State Politics, and the New Industrial Policy

If you get my thrice-weekly newsletter of short commentaries via On Tap, you may have missed some of my longer feature pieces, which are on our prospect.org page but not in the newsletters. Here are some favorites from 2023:

I’m fascinated by the connection between organizing for social change and progressive electoral success. This piece is called “Community Organizing and Electoral Politics.” Union organizing, now on the upswing, is also key to this story. The Flight Attendants union is one of the most effective. It was born feminist, as I recount in “A Union of Their Own.”

Blue Massachusetts, where I live, suffers from the paradox of having a great deal of progressive organizing but far too little to show for it in the form of progressive state policy—largely because of its boss-dominated state legislature, as explained in “Massachusetts Blues.”

I’ve continued to write about trade and foreign economic policy, and their connection to industrial policy. Here is a feature on the possibility of a U.S.-China reset.

And I’ve weighed in several times on the complex connections between Israel’s Gaza war, President Biden’s support for it, presidential politics, campus free speech, and antisemitism, getting myself in good trouble with nearly all sides. Here’s the best of those essays.

May 2024 be a better year. Happy holidays to all.