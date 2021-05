Watch the full awards ceremony for the 2021 Hillman Prize, honoring journalists who pursue investigative reporting and deep storytelling in service of the common good.

Here, Executive Editor David Dayen accepts his award for Magazine Journalism, and chats about his work with judge Katrina vanden Heuvel. Editor-at-large and Hillman judge Harold Meyerson is also featured in the ceremony, speaking with book journalism winners Rick Perlstein and Zach Carter.

Video below: