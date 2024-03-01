The Prospect Weekly Roundup: It’s 1968 All Over Again

On today’s installment of our Weekly Roundup, executive editor David Dayen and our investigations editor Maureen Tkacik discuss the biggest news stories of the week that don’t get enough attention elsewhere.

First on the docket was Steward Health Care, the private equity-owned hospital chain known primarily for looting hospitals, stiffing vendors, and never paying a bill they could avoid instead. Maureen, who has covered Steward Health Care’s horrific business practices in detail, describes how the hospital chain has retaliated against physicians trying to provide quality care to their patients and run their hospitals into the ground, especially at a medical center in Florida.

Maureen and David also discuss the Michigan primary, and the more than a hundred thousand people statewide who voted uncommitted to protest the Biden administration’s support of Israel. Democratic voters sent President Biden a clear message on Tuesday that his unconditional support of Israel’s genocide, despite widespread and growing opposition from within the party, has political consequences. With so much of the progress the administration has made domestically on the line in November, will the president listen to his base?

