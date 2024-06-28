The Prospect Weekly Roundup: What Happened?

This week on the Prospect Weekly Roundup, our staff discusses last night’s presidential debate. Some major themes: Is this more than just one bad debate performance from President Biden? Is upholding gerontocratic values more important to the Democratic Party than beating Donald Trump? Would the party even be able to handle the responsibility of a new candidate, four months before the election? How much does any of this matter?

We also discuss the Supreme Court’s recent decisions, including on Chevron deference, homelessness, abortion, and the January 6th prosecution.

