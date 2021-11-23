⏩ Global Warning, a Virtual Event: The Most Pressing Issues of COP26

Diving deeper into the most urgent global climate issues

To cap off our Global Warning newsletter series at the close of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Executive Editor David Dayen, Writing Fellow Lee Harris, and Senior Editor Gabrielle Gurley speak with Kenneth Luongo (President, Partnership for Global Security), Steven Nesbit (President, American Nuclear Society), and Economic Policy Analyst Anusar Farooqui to dive deeper into the most pressing global climate issues related to alternative energy and sustainable investing.

Watch the whole event below:

