⏩ Harold Meyerson on the Half-Full, Half-Empty State of American Labor

On the heels of declaring that the strike is back in Hollywood and America, Prospect Editor-at-Large Harold Meyerson was invited by the D.C. chapter of the Labor and Employment Relations Association (LERA), a group of union members, business executives, academics, and lawyers, to present his thoughts on the state of the American labor movement at an event called Labor 2021: The Half-Full, Half-Empty Glass.

Moderated by D.C. LERA President Steve Sleigh, Meyerson gave a 15-minute overview of the current strike wave phenomenon followed by a 40-minute Q&A.

Watch the full video below: