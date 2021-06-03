⏩ Organizing for Social and Political Empowerment: Watch Our Conference

Our half-day conference on Organizing for Social and Political Empowerment featured several of America’s most effective organizers who share the conviction that we will reclaim and strengthen democracy and build grassroots empowerment for social justice only by recommitting to more effective organizing.
Watch the full video below:
Organizing for Social and Political Empowerment Conference
Welcome
Bob Kuttner, co-founder, The American Prospect
Panel 1: The Challenge of Scale, Financing and Durability
(video timecode: 0:03:44)
Heather Booth, organizer, strategist; founder, Midwest Academy
Maurice Mitchell, national director, Working Families Party
Deepak Bhargava, longtime executive director, Community Change; now CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies
Hahrie Han, Johns Hopkins University; author: How Organizations Develop Activists
Ernesto Cortés, national co-director, Industrial Areas Foundation and executive director of the West/Southwest IAF regional network
Moderator: Gabrielle Gurley, deputy editor, The American Prospect
Panel 2: Organizing Workers: New Opportunities, Strategies, Obstacles
(video timecode: 1:16:21)
Lauren Jacobs, executive director, Partnership for Working Families
Celeste Faison, campaigns director, National Domestic Workers Alliance
Stephen Lerner, labor and community organizer; architect of SEIU's Justice for Janitors campaign
Charese Rasberry, organizer, Local 226 UNITE-HERE, Las Vegas
Michelle Ringuette, assistant to the president, AFT
Moderator: Harold Meyerson, editor at large, The American Prospect
Panel 3: Combining Movement Organizing and Electoral Organizing
(video timecode: 2:28:10)
Nse Ufot, chief executive, New Georgia Project
Brian Kettenring, Hewlett Foundation, former co-executive director, Center for Popular Democracy
Afua Atta-Mensah, executive director, Community Voices Heard; board president, People’s Action Institute
Michael Podhorzer, senior adviser to the president, AFL-CIO
Moderator: Bob Kuttner, The American Prospect
