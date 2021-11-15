⏩ Women’s Empowerment and Workers’ Rights in a Post-Pandemic World

As the pandemic phase of COVID-19 continues to shift, the labor market too has changed in significant ways. Now more than ever, there’s an urgency to address the needs of workers that will generate benefits to workers, employers, and society as a whole.

At this International Labor Organization discussion, Editor-at-Large Harold Meyerson explores questions with Ann Linde (Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden), Thea Lee (Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs, U.S. Department of Labor), and others, such as: How can workers, particularly women, be empowered through skills development, the provision of child care, and having a voice and representation at work? How do we strengthen the capacity of democratic institutions, like workers organizations, and encourage social dialogue in all its forms to build an inclusive society that looks ahead to empower women workers?

Watch the whole event in the video below: