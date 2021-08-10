Building a Just Economy: Insights from Worker Center Leaders
A live virtual panel event on the past and future of workers’ rights
For nearly two decades, worker centers have been at the forefront of rethinking strategies for addressing economic injustice and building worker power. These labor movement organizations have been engines of experimentation in the realms of worker organizing, narrative change, policy development, and labor-standards enforcement. There is much to glean, and celebrate, from their remarkable body of work.
The Ford Foundation commissioned a series of reports and articles to document transformative strategies that have expanded worker organizing and power over the last decade and to inform strategies in the decade to come.
This groundbreaking research will inaugurate the Worker Center Library at Center for Economic Development, University of Illinois, set to launch on Labor Day 2021. This living archive will map the significant developments and key lessons of the worker center field, and serve as a resource to the workers’ rights field, along with policy makers, funders, the media and the general public.
Building a Just Economy: Insights from Worker Center Leaders — co-sponsored by the Ford Foundation, Open Society Foundations, The American Prospect, and the UIC Center for Urban Economic Development, is a live panel event bringing the nation’s leading workers’ rights and economic justice advocates together to reflect on the gains made in building worker power, the challenges and opportunities ahead to build a world with workers at the center.
Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 4-5:30pm E.T.
Panelists & Moderators:
PROGRAM:
4pm E.T, Panel 1: The Moment is Now: Investing in the Labor Movement of the Future
Sarita Gupta, Ford Foundation
Laine Romero-Alston, Open Society Foundations
Moderator: Harold Meyerson, The American Prospect
4:16pm E.T.: Panel 2: Looking Back to Look Forward: Building Workers’ Collective Power
Sarita Gupta, Ford Foundation
Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance
Pablo Alvarado, National Day Laborer Organizing Network
Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, UCLA Labor Center/National Black Worker Center
Moderator: Laine Romero-Alston, Open Society Foundations
4:36pm E.T.: Panel 3: New Terrains of Worker Organizing
Erica Smiley, National Jobs with Justice
Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance
Pablo Alvarado, National Day Laborer Organizing Network
Jennifer Rosenbaum, Global Labor Justice
Andrea Dehlendorf, United for Respect
Sekou Siby, Restaurant Opportunity Centers United
Moderator: Laine Romero-Alston, Open Society Foundations
5:10pm E.T.: Panel 4: Seizing the Moment: New Opportunities for Workers' Rights
Saket Soni, Resilience Force
Saru Jayaraman, One Fair Wage
Shanika Houlder White, National Black Worker Centers
Moderator: Laine Romero-Alston, Open Society Foundations
