Labor, Supply Chains, and Alito

In 2022, here are some of the things I wrote for the Prospect:

Let’s begin with labor. Early in the year, I profiled the NLRB’s new general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, who was (and still is) coming up with ingenious ways to restore workers’ rights.

Later in the year, I co-authored a piece with former New York Times labor reporter Steven Greenhouse, noting that despite the pro-union ferment of the young, major unions were still refusing to embark on major organizing drives.

In our print issue on the dysfunctions of the nation’s supply chain, I wrote what was really another labor piece, this one about how the deregulation of trucking and de-unionization of truckers had transformed the industry into one that could no longer deliver the goods.

Moving into the realm of electoral politics, I plunged into the 2022 exit polls to demonstrate why Republicans had become a post-policy party.

And recently, after consulting some actuarial tables, I make a case against Joe Biden—who I think has been a pretty good president—seeking re-election.

On the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, I found some appalling similarities between Sam Alito and Roger Taney (who authored the Dred Scott decision).

And on the day that Kansans voted to keep reproductive rights in their constitution, I noted that Americans don’t like having their long-established rights taken away.

When Vladimir Putin abruptly began drafting Russian men for his war on Ukraine, I was transported back to Vietnam War days, and wrote about the historic necessity of draft evasion.

And as a point of personal privilege, when the great Vin Scully died, I wrote about the novelistic and cinematic ways in which Scully narrated baseball games, about the ways in which he helped Los Angeles cohere as a modern metropolis, and about the role he completely unintentionally played in turning me into a writer.