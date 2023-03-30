The State of American Cities

In this fourth episode of our Generations podcast—where our older and younger staff members discuss politics, history, and culture—Senior Editor Gabrielle Gurley talks with Writing Fellow Luke Goldstein about city politics.

Why does city government matter, and what does it do? What happened to old-fashioned political machines in big cities? How can ordinary citizens navigate the tangled webs of municipal political power? Why have so many recent Democratic mayors been so strange? To find out, listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to the episode here, or on Soundcloud, or via RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Music credit: Oleksandr Stepanov from Pixabay.