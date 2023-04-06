In this episode of the Prospect’s Generations podcast, editor at large Harold Meyerson, who joined the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee in 1975, and writing fellow Luke Goldstein, who was attracted to socialism by Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2015-6, compare notes about their respective generations’ views of socialism and experiences in and around socialist movements. They discuss the relationships, then and now, of socialist organizations with the larger American left, the ways in which socialism does and doesn’t comport with liberalism and such other progressive creeds as anti-trustism; the strategic question of working in, with, or against the Democratic Party; the particulars of the current DSA; and their own adventures in and around American socialism.

Listen to the episode here, or on Soundcloud, or via RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Music credit: Oleksandr Stepanov from Pixabay.