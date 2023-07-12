Supreme Court Dog Days

×

Thanks to the Supreme Court’s opinions, it’s a hot trash summer. Francesca and guest comedian Megan Gailey discuss ruling on affirmative action, discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans, and student debt relief being struck down. Then, investigative journalist Bryce Covert discusses how the overturning of Roe v. Wade is negatively impacting young women who are already mothers. SCOTUS has made sure that only those who can buy themselves out of forced motherhood can make decisions over their lives. Meanwhile Pickleball is annoying the nation and a very timely rendition of “F*ck, Marry, Kill” with the many Twitter knockoffs.

Featuring:

Megan Gailey

Bryce Covert

Also see Bryce’s investigation here.

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com