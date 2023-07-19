Gig-ifying Hollywood

×

Actors join writers on the picketline as the SAG-AFTRA strike begins! These monkeys won’t put on a tutu and dance for executives any longer, not without massive change in the entertainment industry. But those execs are openly admitting their strategy is to starve artists into submission. Comedian (and actor!) Hari Kondabolu and tech writer Paris Marx joins to talk about it. Plus, RFK Jr.’s ridiculous racist claims about Covid-19 and a top tier edition of The Bitchuation Room's favorite award show, The Cringy’s, complete with Barbie freakouts and Marjorie Greene’s video debut.

Featuring:

Comedian and actor Hari Kondabolu

Tech writer Paris Marx

