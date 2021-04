Staff Writer Alex Sammon joins The Young Turks host Ryan Grim to elaborate on his book review of Alec MacGillis’s Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America. Sammon is particularly impressed by the way MacGillis sketches out the geographical nature of Amazon’s climb to dominance and how it had played out over the years, adding his own insights and analysis to highlight some of the greater points made by MacGillis.

