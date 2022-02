Co-Editor Robert Kuttner recently discussed the Prospect’s special issue on the supply chain debacle with Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti on the Breaking Points podcast. The focus of the conversation was the central role of China in gumming up supply chains, which was also the topic of Kuttner’s piece in the issue.

