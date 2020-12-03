Marcia Brown and Rachel Cohen Talk Congressional Overrides on The Majority Report with Sam Seder

Prospect writing fellow Marcia Brown and contributor Rachel Cohen appeared on The Majority Report with Sam Seder to elaborate on their most recent piece from our November/December print issue, “How to Counteract the Court” (in partnership with The Intercept).

Brown and Cohen identify dozens of Supreme Court cases in which Congress could override decisions to make meaningful progressive change and offer Congress a road map to reassert itself as a powerful branch of government.

Watch full video below.