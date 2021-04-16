⏩ Climate, Immigration, and Monopolies: Watch Our March/April Issue Event

With our host, Prospect managing editor Jonathan Guyer, we brought our staff and contributors together to discuss three topics from our March/April print issue: Climate change, corporate monopolies, and immigration during COVID.

In the first panel, co-founder Bob Kuttner, contributor and professor in the School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University Joan Fitzgerald, deputy editor Gabrielle Gurley, and writing fellow Brittany Gibson talked about how climate change can move forward in the U.S., elaborating on their Climate of Opportunity pieces on wind power, solar energy, and water privatization.

The second panel on corporate monopolies kicked off with a look at the music industry, the topic of executive editor David Dayen’s “Islands in the Stream” feature, with staff writer Alex Sammon and contributor/organizer Luis Feliz Leon focused on tech giant Amazon. While Leon took us behind the scenes of his ongoing reporting about the Bessemer election, Sammon’s book review of Alec McGillis’s Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America contextualized the big picture in Amazon’s global domination.

The last panel on immigration featured former writing fellow Marcia Brown on her Title 42 piece, and extensive reporting on refugees in limbo at the border. Leon joined us again to share insights from his piece about the tensions between immigrant labor being considered disposable yet essential during the COVID pandemic.

Watch the full video below: